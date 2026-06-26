Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Lefkada Regional Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Studios with pool for sale in Lefkada Regional Unit, Greece

;
Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1/3
Resort Apartments • Golden Visa • Lefkada, Ionian Sea Modern studio apartments in a new r…
$283,847
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Lefkada Regional Unit, Greece

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go