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Studios for sale in Lefkada Regional Unit, Greece

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1 property total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1/3
Resort Apartments • Golden Visa • Lefkada, Ionian Sea Modern studio apartments in a new r…
$283,847
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Properties features in Lefkada Regional Unit, Greece

with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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