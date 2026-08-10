Cottages for sale in Lechena, Greece

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Cottages in Lechena, Greece

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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Lechena, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Lechena, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 118 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 118 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The house consists of 3 b…
$188,913
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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