Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Lavrio
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Villas for sale in Lavrio, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Lavrio, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lavrio, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 240 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of living room wit…
$1,51M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go