Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Lavrio
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Lavrio, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 8 bedrooms in Lavrio, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Lavrio, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms, liv…
$930,023
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go