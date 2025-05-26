Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Lavrio
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Sea view

Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Lavrio, Greece

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Lavrio, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Lavrio, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement …
$260,936
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go