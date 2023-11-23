Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Lavrion, Greece

11 properties total found
Plot of land in Agios Gerasimos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Gerasimos, Greece
Area 8 m²
Price on request
Plot of land in Lavrion, Greece
Plot of land
Lavrion, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has building permission of 600 sq.me…
€165,000
Plot of land in Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 7 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 7000 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has building permission of 200 sq.m…
€800,000
Plot of land in Thoriko, Greece
Plot of land
Thoriko, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 70 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity supply.…
€75,000
Plot of land in Lavrion, Greece
Plot of land
Lavrion, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 500 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has structure, water supply, electri…
€190,000
Plot of land in Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 7900 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has the plot qualifies for a buildi…
€260,000
Plot of land in Lavrion, Greece
Plot of land
Lavrion, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 64000 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has building permission of 12100 s…
€9,00M
Plot of land in Lavrion, Greece
Plot of land
Lavrion, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 8000 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
€1,000,000
Plot of land in Thoriko, Greece
Plot of land
Thoriko, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2000 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
€90,000
Plot of land in Agios Gerasimos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Gerasimos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The plot of land is located in Panormos area
€900,000
Plot of land in Agios Gerasimos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Gerasimos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The plot of land is located in Panormos area
€620,000
