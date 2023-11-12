Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Land
  4. Larissa

Lands for sale in Larissa, Greece

96 properties total found
Plot of land in Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
Plot of land
Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 518 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, the plo…
€230,000
Plot of land in Leptokarya, Greece
Plot of land
Leptokarya, Greece
EXCLUSIVE for sale: Plot in an excellent location opposite LIDL in Leptokarya, Greece. T…
€163,000
Plot of land in Leptokarya, Greece
Plot of land
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4460 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has the plot qualifies f…
€160,000
Plot of land in Leptokarya, Greece
Plot of land
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5800 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has the plot qualifies f…
€200,000
Plot of land in Leptokarya, Greece
Plot of land
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 301 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has the plot quali…
€110,000
Plot of land in Leptokarya, Greece
Plot of land
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 7300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has the plot qualifies f…
€450,000
Plot of land in Litochoro, Greece
Plot of land
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 325 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast
€140,000
Plot of land in Leptokarya, Greece
Plot of land
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 11850 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has the plot qualifies …
€150,000
Plot of land in Leptokarya, Greece
Plot of land
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4151 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has electricity supply, …
€230,000
Plot of land in Litochoro, Greece
Plot of land
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 2500 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast.Construction is not allowed on t…
€80,000
Plot of land in Litochoro, Greece
Plot of land
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 4 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 0 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electrici…
€100,000
Plot of land in Litochoro, Greece
Plot of land
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 35 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 35000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, elect…
€850,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Larissa, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Larissa, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 194 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 0 sq.meters in central Greece. The territory has water supply, electricity supply
€80,000
Plot of land in Litochoro, Greece
Plot of land
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land plots of 1.000sq.m each, there situated in a quiet settlement in Olympic Rivie…
€130,000
Plot of land in Leptokarya, Greece
Plot of land
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 5000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply,…
€180,000
Plot of land in Leptokarya, Greece
Plot of land
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 640 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
€160,000
Plot of land in Leptokarya, Greece
Plot of land
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
€220,000
Plot of land in Leptokarya, Greece
Plot of land
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 172 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
€75,000
Plot of land in Litochoro, Greece
Plot of land
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 306 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, …
€80,000
Plot of land in Leptokarya, Greece
Plot of land
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 650 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast.Construction is not allowed on the plot.…
€80,000
Plot of land in Leptokarya, Greece
Plot of land
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1700 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply. The la…
€100,000
Plot of land in Leptokarya, Greece
Plot of land
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 3904 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
€1,000,000
Plot of land in Litochoro, Greece
Plot of land
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 715 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
€300,000
Plot of land in Litochoro, Greece
Plot of land
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1200 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
€400,000
Plot of land in Litochoro, Greece
Plot of land
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 21919 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has electricity supply,…
€1,05M
Plot of land in Litochoro, Greece
Plot of land
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1208 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
€400,000
Plot of land in Leptokarya, Greece
Plot of land
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
€100,000
Plot of land in Leptokarya, Greece
Plot of land
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 1300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply,…
€85,000
Plot of land in Leptokarya, Greece
Plot of land
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 4000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply,…
€250,000
Plot of land in Leptokarya, Greece
Plot of land
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 6100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
€122,000
