Commercial real estate in Langadas, Greece

Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Langadas, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Langadas, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 2 600 m²
Number of floors 1
There is offered for sale a commercial building of area 2.600 sq.m. in the suburbs of Thessa…
€1,000,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Irakleio, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Irakleio, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 600 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The owners will be leavin…
€270,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Langadas, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Langadas, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale commercial space of 270 sq.m. The basement consists of 108 sq.m., the ground floor …
€255,000
