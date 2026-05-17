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Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Lagyna, Greece

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2 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Lagyna, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Lagyna, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 525 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 525 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$342,406
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Lagyna, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Lagyna, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 96 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 96 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists…
$295,177
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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