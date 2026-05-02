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Hotels and hotel rooms in Laganas Municipal Unit, Greece

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Hotel 1 320 m² in Kalamaki, Greece
Hotel 1 320 m²
Kalamaki, Greece
Area 1 320 m²
For sale, a hotel located in Laganas resort in the south of Zakynthos island. The hote…
$2,36M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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