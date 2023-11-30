Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Kymi
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Kymi, Greece

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 7 rooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Enoria, Greece
Villa 7 rooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Enoria, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 292 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 292 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
€690,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir