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Beachfront villas in Kranidi, Greece

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2 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kranidi, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kranidi, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 270 m²
-------------------------- A Haven of Tranquility and Luxury in Porto Heli Welcome…
$1,52M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 9 bedrooms in Kranidi, Greece
Villa 9 bedrooms
Kranidi, Greece
Bedrooms 9
Area 480 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 480 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Ground floor co…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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