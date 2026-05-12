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Seaview cottages in Kranidi, Greece

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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kranidi, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kranidi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 136 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 136 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Ground floor …
$649,390
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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