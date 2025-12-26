Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Kounoupidiana
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Kounoupidiana, Greece

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 4 rooms in Kounoupidiana, Greece
Villa 4 rooms
Kounoupidiana, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern Luxury Villa in Agios Onoufrios – Experience the Essence of Refined Living In one o…
$1,69M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go