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Hotels and hotel rooms in Kos, Greece

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Hotel 2 000 m² in Municipality of Kos, Greece
Hotel 2 000 m²
Municipality of Kos, Greece
Area 2 000 m²
Operating 4-star hotel complex by the sea - Kos Island, GreeceWe offer an exceptional invest…
$32,16M
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Agency
Atlas Construction
Languages
Русский, Українська
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