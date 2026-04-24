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Seaview Villas for Sale in Koropi, Greece

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Villa 3 bedrooms in Koropi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Koropi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 290 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 290 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, l…
$1,65M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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