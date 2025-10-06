Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Koropi
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Townhouses for sale in Koropi, Greece

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse 6 rooms in Koropi, Greece
Townhouse 6 rooms
Koropi, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer you a stunning villas in one of the most prestigious areas in the south of Athens, …
$1,93M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go