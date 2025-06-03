Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Koropi
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Koropi, Greece

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Koropi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Koropi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor c…
$260,936
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go