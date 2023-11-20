Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Land
  4. Koropi

Lands for sale in Koropi, Greece

6 properties total found
Plot of land in Koropi, Greece
Plot of land
Koropi, Greece
Area 4 250 m²
Code: 1164 - Kropias FOR SALE Plot of 4250 sq.m., ideal for residential or tourist unit and …
€550,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Koropi, Greece
Plot of land
Koropi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 780 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 780 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€120,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Plot of land in Koropi, Greece
Plot of land
Koropi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 3764 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The territory has building permission of 935…
€900,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Plot of land in Koropi, Greece
Plot of land
Koropi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 440 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€370,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Plot of land in Koropi, Greece
Plot of land
Koropi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 455 sq.meters in Attica. The land has a mountain view. The land plot…
€120,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Plot of land in Koropi, Greece
Plot of land
Koropi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5000 sq.meters in central Greece. The land has a wonderfull sea view, mount…
€150,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir