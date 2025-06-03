Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Cottages for Sale in Koropi, Greece

2 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kitsi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kitsi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 375 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 375 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of living room, o…
Price on request
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Koropi, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Koropi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 190 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living…
$232,755
