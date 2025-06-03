Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Koropi
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Koropi, Greece

Cottage Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Cottage 8 bedrooms in Koropi, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Koropi, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 800 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, liv…
$435,605
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Koropi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Koropi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists…
$245,280
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Koropi, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Koropi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 190 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living…
$232,755
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go