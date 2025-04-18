Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Koroni Municipal Unit
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Koroni Municipal Unit, Greece

2 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Vounaria, Greece
2 bedroom house
Vounaria, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 1
This is a unique opportunity to acquire a 65 sq.m. detached house on a plot of approximately…
$600,507
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Koroni, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Koroni, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
Vacation home. This stunning home is located upon a beautiful, serene hill in Koroni, on a p…
$1,41M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Koroni Municipal Unit, Greece

with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes