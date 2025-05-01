Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Korinos, Greece

2 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Korinos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast . The maisonette has 3 levels. Sem…
$335,265
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Korinos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 270 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast . The maisonette has 3 levels. Sem…
$260,936
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
