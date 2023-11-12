Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Land
  4. Tourlot Community

Lands for sale in Tourlot Community, Greece

9 properties total found
Plot of land in Mochlos, Greece
Plot of land
Mochlos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 9 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 9000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€150,000
Plot of land in Mochlos, Greece
Plot of land
Mochlos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 8 080 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 8080 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€200,000
Plot of land in Mochlos, Greece
Plot of land
Mochlos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 2 135 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2135 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€1,30M
Plot of land in Mochlos, Greece
Plot of land
Mochlos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 13000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
€260,000
Plot of land in Mochlos, Greece
Plot of land
Mochlos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 55000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has structure, water supply, electr…
€1,10M
Plot of land in Mochlos, Greece
Plot of land
Mochlos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€100,000
Plot of land in Mochlos, Greece
Plot of land
Mochlos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 6416 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€140,000
Plot of land in Mochlos, Greece
Plot of land
Mochlos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 9700 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€267,000
Plot of land in Mochlos, Greece
Plot of land
Mochlos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 5064 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 20…
€107,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir