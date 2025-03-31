Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Sfakas Community
  4. Land

Lands for sale in Sfakas Community, Greece

2 properties total found
Plot of land in District of Sitia, Greece
Plot of land
District of Sitia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 13000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has: water supply, electricity supp…
$680,069
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in District of Sitia, Greece
Plot of land
District of Sitia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 55000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has: construction, water supply, el…
$1,85M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes