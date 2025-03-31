Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Skinia Community
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Skinia Community, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 140 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, li…
$436,165
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Skinia Community, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes