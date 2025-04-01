Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Roussas Church Community
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages for sale in Roussas Church Community, Greece

Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room Cottage in District of Sitia, Greece
1 room Cottage
District of Sitia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 500 sq.meters in Crete. A magnificent view of the city, the sea, …
$732,563
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Roussas Church Community, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes