  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Land
  4. Fourni Community

Lands for sale in Fourni Community, Greece

6 properties total found
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 40085 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply
€1,50M
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 25638 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
€1,60M
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 28045 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 480 sq.meters
€900,000
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 13200 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has electricity supply, building pe…
€860,000
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 24233 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 4846 sq.…
€1,50M
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 100000 sq.meters in Crete. The land has a sea view, mountain view, city view
€450,000
