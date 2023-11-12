Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Pine Community
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Pine Community, Greece

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view in Pefki, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view
Pefki, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
€320,000

Properties features in Pine Community, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir