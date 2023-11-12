Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Land
  4. Pine Community

Lands for sale in Pine Community, Greece

7 properties total found
Plot of land in Pilalimata, Greece
Plot of land
Pilalimata, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 37000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Price on request
Plot of land in Pilalimata, Greece
Plot of land
Pilalimata, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 18769 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has structure, water supply, electr…
€220,000
Plot of land in Pilalimata, Greece
Plot of land
Pilalimata, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€80,000
Plot of land in Analipsi, Greece
Plot of land
Analipsi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5547 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€850,000
Plot of land in Pilalimata, Greece
Plot of land
Pilalimata, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Plot for sale suggested in Crete. The plot is 1.000sq.m, within urban plan and builds 400sqm…
€250,000
Plot of land in Analipsi, Greece
Plot of land
Analipsi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 7000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€100,000
Plot of land in Pilalimata, Greece
Plot of land
Pilalimata, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 96000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
€1,49M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir