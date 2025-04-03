Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Papagiannada Community
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Papagiannada Community, Greece

1 property total found
3 bedroom townthouse in District of Sitia, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
District of Sitia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale maisonette of 93 sq.meters in Crete . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor con…
$167,443
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
