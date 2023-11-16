Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Greece
  3. Land
  4. Palekastro Community

Lands for sale in Palekastro Community, Greece

10 properties total found
Plot of land in Roussa Ekklisia, Greece
Plot of land
Roussa Ekklisia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 15165 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 900 sq.meters
€400,000
Plot of land in Palaikastron, Greece
Plot of land
Palaikastron, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 55000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Price on request
Plot of land in District of Sitia, Greece
Plot of land
District of Sitia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 2 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€110,000
Plot of land in Roussa Ekklisia, Greece
Plot of land
Roussa Ekklisia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 23 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 23000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has well, water supply, electricity…
€1,000,000
Plot of land in Roussa Ekklisia, Greece
Plot of land
Roussa Ekklisia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 2700 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
€174,000
Plot of land in Palaikastron, Greece
Plot of land
Palaikastron, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 10447 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
€270,000
Plot of land in District of Sitia, Greece
Plot of land
District of Sitia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 15000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
€300,000
Plot of land in District of Sitia, Greece
Plot of land
District of Sitia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 35000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
€525,000
Plot of land in District of Sitia, Greece
Plot of land
District of Sitia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 20000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
€300,000
Plot of land in Palaikastron, Greece
Plot of land
Palaikastron, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 10000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
€700,000
