Commercial real estate in Mountain Community, Greece

1 property total found
Hotel 100 rooms with furnishings in Mountain Community, Greece
Hotel 100 rooms with furnishings
Mountain Community, Greece
Rooms 100
Area 3 000 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a hotel built on a plot of 20.000 sq.m, the estimated building density is …
€5,00M
per month
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
