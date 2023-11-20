Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Neapolis Community, Greece

3 properties total found
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 100 000 m²
Lassithi Amigdalia Plot 100,000 m², 24 acres within the village, even, buildable land with o…
€200,000
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 18865 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 280 sq.meters
€390,000
Plot of land in Neapoli, Greece
Plot of land
Neapoli, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 14144 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 200 sq.m…
€120,000
