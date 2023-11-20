Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Neapolis Community, Greece

3 properties total found
1 room Cottage with city view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 room Cottage with city view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 92 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the city opens …
€86,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with fireplace, near metro in Neapoli, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with fireplace, near metro
Neapoli, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
For Sale -- Residential Detached house -- Athens North: Nea Ionia - Neapoli 100 Sq.m., 4 Bed…
€130,000
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 35 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of living room with kit…
€80,000

