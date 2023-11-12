Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Milatos Community
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Milatos Community, Greece

Villa To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Villa Villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction villa of 300 sq.meters in Crete. A magnificent view of the city,…
€280,000
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale Villa 105 sq. meters which enjoys complete privacy and is close to all the local am…
€430,000
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 293 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 293 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€1,30M

Properties features in Milatos Community, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir