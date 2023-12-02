Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Castellio Fourniou Community

Residential properties for sale in Castellio Fourniou Community, Greece

1 property total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 143 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 …
€70,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Castellio Fourniou Community, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir