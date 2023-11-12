Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Land
  4. Community of Antony

Lands for sale in Community of Antony, Greece

8 properties total found
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 3 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 3000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€160,000
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 10800 sq.meters in Crete. The land has a sea view, mountain view
€450,000
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1247 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€140,000
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 944 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity …
€75,000
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 10226 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricit…
€70,000
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 9519 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€70,000
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 19700 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has structure, water supply, electr…
€140,000
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 12000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 440 sq.meters
€80,000
