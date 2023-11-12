Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Community of Antony
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Community of Antony, Greece

1 property total found
1 room Cottage with mountain view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 room Cottage with mountain view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a beautiful unfinished house of 85 sq.m. near Milatos, in Crete. The two-storey …
€250,000

Properties features in Community of Antony, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
