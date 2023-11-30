Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Outside Laconia Community, Greece

1 property total found
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
Real estate investment near Agios Nikolaos, Crete.The total area of the building is 400 sq m…
€360,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
