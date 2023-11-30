Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Outside Laconia Community

Residential properties for sale in Outside Laconia Community, Greece

1 property total found
Cottage 5 rooms with Bedrooms in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms with Bedrooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 222 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a 222sq.m mansion with a 5728sq.m plot, built in 1996. The interior of the house ha…
€455,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Outside Laconia Community, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir