Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Land
  4. Community

Lands for sale in Community, Greece

68 properties total found
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
A plot of land of 10,397sq.m with 3 existing buildings with a total area of 400sq.m is for s…
€1,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 253 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
€430,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 800 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
€150,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 10341 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, building permissi…
€225,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Elounda, Greece
Plot of land
Elounda, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5834 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€430,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2535 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€70,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4004 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€300,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Elounda, Greece
Plot of land
Elounda, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 27671 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply
€1,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 12178 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 333 sq.meters
€160,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 6161 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€375,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Elounda, Greece
Plot of land
Elounda, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2615 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€246,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2235 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€185,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2113 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€180,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 3399 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has structure, water supply, electri…
€200,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Epano Elounda, Greece
Plot of land
Epano Elounda, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 11228 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 186 sq.meters
€320,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Elounda, Greece
Plot of land
Elounda, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 29981 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
€1,000,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 3460 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€800,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 23373 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
€800,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2500 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€102,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Epano Elounda, Greece
Plot of land
Epano Elounda, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2900 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€82,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5340 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€270,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 8866 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€130,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Elounda, Greece
Plot of land
Elounda, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5300 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€150,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 7857 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 27…
€300,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 953 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
€80,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Elounda, Greece
Plot of land
Elounda, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1285 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€110,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Epano Elounda, Greece
Plot of land
Epano Elounda, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1924 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€120,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 68000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
€2,60M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 8 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 8200 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€480,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Elounda, Greece
Plot of land
Elounda, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 36000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
€1,99M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2024 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir