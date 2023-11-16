Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Bruh Community, Greece

17 properties total found
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2000 sq.meters in Crete. The land has a wonderfull sea view, mountain view,…
Price on request
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 14549 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
€800,000
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 11174 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
€720,000
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 3150 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€215,000
Plot of land in Vrouchas, Greece
Plot of land
Vrouchas, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 3137 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€107,000
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 13569 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 186 sq.meters
€1,18M
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 3286 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€277,000
Plot of land in Vrouchas, Greece
Plot of land
Vrouchas, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 6500 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€750,000
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 4 126 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4150 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€300,000
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 24000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
€12,80M
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5801 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has the plot qualifies for a buildin…
€347,000
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 25274 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricit…
€250,000
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 19017 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
€2,83M
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 5889 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
€270,000
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 12000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
€280,000
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 8000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€280,000
Plot of land in Vrouchas, Greece
Plot of land
Vrouchas, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 34000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 4080 sq.…
€2,45M
