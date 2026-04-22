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Villas for sale in Kofinas Municipal Unit, Greece

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1 property total found
Villa in Sternes, Greece
Villa
Sternes, Greece
Area 337 m²
Villa for sale in Akrotiri, Chania. In a magical and peaceful location, a 337 sq.m. vil…
$1,51M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Kofinas Municipal Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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