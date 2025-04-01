Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Villas for sale in Kilkis, Greece

1 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms with Swimming pool in Dorkada, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms with Swimming pool
Dorkada, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$574,059
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
