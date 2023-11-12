Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Kilkis Regional Unit, Greece

3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Stathmos Mourion, Greece
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Stathmos Mourion, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Elliniko south of Athens Sourmena area, apartment of 100 sq.m. raised ground floor, in very …
€350,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Stathmos Mourion, Greece
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Stathmos Mourion, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 122 m²
Elliniko south of Athens Ano Sourmena area, floor apartment of 122 sq.m. 3rd floor newly bui…
€570,000
8 room apartment in Efkarpia, Greece
8 room apartment
Efkarpia, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Property Code: 3-186 - Apartment FOR SALE in Efkarpia Center for €460.000 . This 480 sq. m. …
€460,000
2 room apartment in Efkarpia, Greece
2 room apartment
Efkarpia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2
Property Code: 3-93 - Apartment FOR SALE in Efkarpia Center for €140.000. This 81 sq. m. Apa…
€140,000

