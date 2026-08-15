Apartments for sale in Kilkis Regional Unit, Greece

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Apartments in Kilkis Regional Unit, Greece

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1 bedroom apartment in Terpyllos, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Terpyllos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 54 m²
For sale apartment of 54 sq.meters in North Greece. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
$96,818
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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