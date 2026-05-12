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Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Kiato, Greece

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3 bedroom townthouse in Kiato, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kiato, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-bas…
$360,116
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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