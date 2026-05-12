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Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Kiato, Greece

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2 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kiato, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kiato, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 367 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 367 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of…
$708,425
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kiato, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kiato, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The house consists of 2 b…
$206,624
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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