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Residential properties for sale in Kerkini Municipal Unit, Greece

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1 property total found
Cottage in Kerkini, Greece
Cottage
Kerkini, Greece
Area 127 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 127 square meters in northern Greece. The first fl…
$92,340
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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